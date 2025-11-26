1,316 Shares in Jabil, Inc. $JBL Bought by FourThought Financial Partners LLC

FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,316 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GFG Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jabil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Traub Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Jabil during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Groupe la Francaise grew its position in Jabil by 35.2% during the first quarter. Groupe la Francaise now owns 246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Jabil by 45.8% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jabil by 757.1% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JBL stock opened at $204.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Jabil, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.66 and a 52-week high of $237.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.56.

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 25th. The technology company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.37. Jabil had a return on equity of 68.63% and a net margin of 2.20%.The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Jabil has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.470-2.870 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 11.000-11.000 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Jabil, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is 5.37%.

In related news, EVP Matthew Crowley sold 3,877 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.59, for a total value of $785,441.43. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 58,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,899,326.24. This trade represents a 6.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP May Yee Yap sold 8,858 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.03, for a total value of $1,993,315.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 25,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,720,487.63. This represents a 25.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 131,762 shares of company stock valued at $27,886,321 over the last 90 days. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JBL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group set a $241.00 price objective on Jabil in a research note on Sunday, September 28th. Raymond James Financial set a $260.00 target price on Jabil in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Jabil in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Jabil from $223.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Jabil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.43.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

