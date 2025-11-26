12,943 Shares in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF $IWN Bought by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 12,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,042,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 2,843,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,313,000 after acquiring an additional 105,613 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 2,402,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169,735 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,290,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,575,000 after purchasing an additional 55,950 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,184,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,859,000 after purchasing an additional 49,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 942,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,372,000 after purchasing an additional 22,979 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Up 2.4%

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $180.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $129.38 and a 1-year high of $182.80.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

