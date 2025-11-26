12,890 Shares in Paymentus Holdings, Inc. $PAY Purchased by Entropy Technologies LP

Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PAY – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 12,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paymentus by 30.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,347,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,279,000 after acquiring an additional 551,211 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Paymentus by 152.3% in the 1st quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,897,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,557 shares in the last quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC boosted its stake in Paymentus by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 1,356,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,417,000 after purchasing an additional 69,156 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Paymentus by 81.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,051,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,448,000 after buying an additional 472,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Paymentus by 15.7% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 781,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,598,000 after buying an additional 105,997 shares during the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PAY opened at $34.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.42 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.70. Paymentus Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.65 and a 1-year high of $40.43.

PAY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Paymentus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Paymentus in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $38.00 price target on shares of Paymentus and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Paymentus presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Paymentus Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based bill payment technology and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers electronic bill presentment and payment services, enterprise customer communication, and self-service revenue management to billers through a software-as-a-service technology platform.

