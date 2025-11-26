1,024 Shares in Duolingo, Inc. $DUOL Purchased by Entropy Technologies LP

Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Duolingo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,808,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Duolingo by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. ABN AMRO Bank N.V. bought a new position in Duolingo during the second quarter worth $1,612,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Duolingo by 1.0% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,977,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Duolingo in the second quarter worth $5,749,000. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Natalie Glance sold 2,471 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.79, for a total transaction of $434,377.09. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 111,166 shares in the company, valued at $19,541,871.14. The trade was a 2.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 3,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total transaction of $537,649.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 37,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,588,715.12. The trade was a 7.54% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 86,452 shares of company stock worth $21,421,632 over the last ninety days. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on DUOL shares. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Duolingo in a report on Friday, September 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lowered shares of Duolingo from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Zacks Research cut shares of Duolingo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Duolingo from $300.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Duolingo from $465.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $340.53.

Duolingo Price Performance

NASDAQ DUOL opened at $175.76 on Wednesday. Duolingo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.27 and a 52 week high of $544.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $272.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $354.89.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $5.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $5.23. The company had revenue of $271.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.14 million. Duolingo had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 40.03%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. Duolingo has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts forecast that Duolingo, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Duolingo Company Profile

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

Featured Stories

