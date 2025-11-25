Zoom Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Zoom Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.950-5.970 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 4.980. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.9 billion-$4.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.8 billion. Zoom Communications also updated its Q4 2026 guidance to 1.480-1.490 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on ZM. Mizuho increased their price objective on Zoom Communications from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Zoom Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Zoom Communications from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoom Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Zoom Communications in a research report on Monday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.35.

ZM stock opened at $78.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a PEG ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.79. Zoom Communications has a twelve month low of $64.41 and a twelve month high of $92.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.66.

Zoom Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 24th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. Zoom Communications had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 24.99%.The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. Zoom Communications’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Zoom Communications has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.950-5.970 EPS. Q4 2026 guidance at 1.480-1.490 EPS. Research analysts expect that Zoom Communications will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Zoom Communications news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 7,660 shares of Zoom Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $628,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 132,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,889,190. The trade was a 5.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 73,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.73, for a total transaction of $6,070,561.94. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 389,373 shares of company stock worth $32,311,579 in the last 90 days. 10.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zoom Communications by 23.4% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,477,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607,253 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Communications in the third quarter worth $86,709,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Communications by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,645,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,282,000 after buying an additional 836,594 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its stake in Zoom Communications by 87.4% in the third quarter. Amundi now owns 1,637,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,700,000 after acquiring an additional 763,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Zoom Communications by 108.0% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,198,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,906,000 after purchasing an additional 622,408 shares in the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

