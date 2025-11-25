Zoom Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Zoom Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Zoom Communications had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. Zoom Communications updated its FY 2026 guidance to 5.950-5.970 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance to 1.480-1.490 EPS.

Zoom Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZM opened at $78.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.79. Zoom Communications has a 52 week low of $64.41 and a 52 week high of $92.80.

Get Zoom Communications alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Zoom Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Zoom Communications from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Zoom Communications in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Zoom Communications from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Zoom Communications in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoom Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.35.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 2,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.15, for a total value of $208,271.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 150,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,636,721.35. This trade represents a 1.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 73,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.65, for a total transaction of $6,065,104.95. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 389,373 shares of company stock worth $32,311,579. Corporate insiders own 10.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $731,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Zoom Communications by 26,312.0% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 6,578 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Zoom Communications by 58.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 35,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,970,000 after purchasing an additional 13,341 shares during the period. Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in Zoom Communications during the third quarter worth approximately $17,970,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Zoom Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

About Zoom Communications

(Get Free Report)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.