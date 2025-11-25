Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. $ZBH Shares Acquired by Mufg Securities Americas Inc.

Mufg Securities Americas Inc. boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 24.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,385 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 861 shares during the quarter. Mufg Securities Americas Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ZBH. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,525 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,992 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 2,491 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 342.3% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,028 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,154,000 after buying an additional 14,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.4% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 7,341 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZBH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 16th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Rothschild Redb upgraded Zimmer Biomet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Raymond James Financial increased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.00.

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

ZBH opened at $93.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.67. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.33 and a fifty-two week high of $114.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 10.51%.Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. Zimmer Biomet has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.100-8.300 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.76%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zimmer Biomet news, SVP Lori Winkler sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total value of $156,225.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 6,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $711,656.95. This trade represents a 18.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

