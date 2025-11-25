Zebra Technologies Corporation $ZBRA Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.31% of Zebra Technologies worth $47,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 19.8% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 10,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 32.1% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 4.0% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Management Co. raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 34.9% in the first quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 14,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,976,000 after purchasing an additional 3,639 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Satish Dhanasekaran bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $233.12 per share, for a total transaction of $233,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 3,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,350.72. This represents a 42.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

ZBRA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Research downgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Zebra Technologies from $350.00 to $331.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $354.00.

NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $242.45 on Tuesday. Zebra Technologies Corporation has a 52 week low of $205.73 and a 52 week high of $427.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $282.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $300.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 1.80.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.13. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 9.74%.The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Zebra Technologies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 4.200-4.400 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 15.800-15.800 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Corporation will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, August 5th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

