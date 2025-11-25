Zebec Network (ZBCN) Price Tops $0.0034

Zebec Network (ZBCN) traded up 8.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 25th. Zebec Network has a total market cap of $259.64 million and $17.19 million worth of Zebec Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Zebec Network has traded up 17.2% against the dollar. One Zebec Network token can currently be bought for $0.0034 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zebec Network Token Profile

Zebec Network’s genesis date was March 16th, 2022. Zebec Network’s total supply is 99,998,817,382 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,369,438,135 tokens. The official message board for Zebec Network is medium.com/zebec-protocol/zbcn-tokenomics-ace794246616. Zebec Network’s official website is zebec.io. Zebec Network’s official Twitter account is @zebec_hq.

Buying and Selling Zebec Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Zebec Network (ZBCN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Solana platform. Zebec Network has a current supply of 99,998,817,383.972527 with 94,803,552,846.925827 in circulation. The last known price of Zebec Network is 0.00325813 USD and is up 6.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 110 active market(s) with $16,829,250.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zebec.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zebec Network directly using U.S. dollars.

