Yala (YU) Trading 84.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Yala (YU) traded 29.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 25th. One Yala token can currently be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00000281 BTC on major exchanges. Yala has a market cap of $3.94 million and $4.52 thousand worth of Yala was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Yala has traded up 84.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Yala Profile

Yala’s genesis date was May 15th, 2025. Yala’s total supply is 38,269,216 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,000,000 tokens. Yala’s official Twitter account is @yalaorg. Yala’s official website is yala.org.

Yala Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Yala (YU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the Ethereum platform. Yala has a current supply of 38,267,562.83156348 with 83,259,719.70438857 in circulation. The last known price of Yala is 0.19524191 USD and is up 2.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $1,861.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://yala.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Yala should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Yala using one of the exchanges listed above.

