XTX Topco Ltd Takes $5.84 Million Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF $XBI

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 70,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,840,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned 0.13% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 3,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 3,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 5,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, CWC Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. CWC Advisors LLC. now owns 5,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Trading Up 2.5%

NYSEARCA:XBI opened at $119.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.93. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12-month low of $66.66 and a 12-month high of $119.79.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

