XTX Topco Ltd Reduces Stock Position in Airbnb, Inc. $ABNB

XTX Topco Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,363 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $6,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new position in Airbnb in the second quarter valued at $25,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Airbnb by 70.9% during the second quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 235.3% during the 2nd quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 363.6% during the 2nd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Airbnb Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $114.41 on Tuesday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.88 and a 1 year high of $163.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $122.40 and a 200 day moving average of $128.41. The stock has a market cap of $70.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.14% and a net margin of 22.03%.Airbnb’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. Airbnb has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 236,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.57, for a total transaction of $29,162,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 940,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,157,653.55. This trade represents a 20.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Elinor Mertz sold 12,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.65, for a total value of $1,555,287.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 444,070 shares in the company, valued at $56,685,535.50. This trade represents a 2.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,444,514 shares of company stock valued at $178,333,882. Insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABNB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Citizens Jmp raised shares of Airbnb to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Mizuho set a $156.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.31.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Airbnb

Airbnb Profile

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.