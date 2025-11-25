XTX Topco Ltd Makes New Investment in The Kroger Co. $KR

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 67,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,826,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KR. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Kroger by 6,840.0% during the second quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kroger during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in Kroger in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kroger by 10,425.0% in the second quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kroger stock opened at $64.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $42.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.55. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $57.69 and a twelve month high of $74.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.37 and its 200 day moving average is $68.37.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 11th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. Kroger had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 1.86%.The company had revenue of $33.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Kroger has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.700-4.800 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.53%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Kroger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (down from $82.00) on shares of Kroger in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Argus set a $85.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Roth Capital raised Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.50.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

