XTX Topco Ltd Has $4.45 Million Stock Position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. $EXLS

XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) by 497.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,602 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd owned about 0.06% of ExlService worth $4,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXLS. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ExlService in the 2nd quarter worth $1,599,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of ExlService by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 414,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,165,000 after buying an additional 3,249 shares during the period. AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of ExlService in the 2nd quarter valued at about $557,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of ExlService by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 124,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,474,000 after acquiring an additional 26,978 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in ExlService by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 334,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,634,000 after acquiring an additional 6,373 shares during the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ExlService alerts:

ExlService Stock Performance

NASDAQ EXLS opened at $38.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.30 and a 12-month high of $52.43. The company has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

ExlService ( NASDAQ:EXLS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. ExlService had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 25.60%. The business had revenue of $529.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. ExlService has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.880-1.920 EPS. Analysts anticipate that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Vikas Bhalla sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total value of $350,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 127,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,559,532.96. The trade was a 5.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EXLS shares. Wall Street Zen cut ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of ExlService from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of ExlService from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ExlService currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ExlService

About ExlService

(Free Report)

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.