XTX Topco Ltd Acquires New Stake in The Progressive Corporation $PGR

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 51,358 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,705,000. Progressive accounts for about 0.6% of XTX Topco Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in shares of Progressive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 6,350.0% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 1,885.7% in the 2nd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 139 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

Insider Transactions at Progressive

In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 30,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.06, for a total transaction of $7,543,953.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 476,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,194,933.16. The trade was a 6.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John Jo Murphy sold 2,218 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.10, for a total transaction of $536,977.80. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 43,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,532,802.60. This trade represents a 4.85% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 43,332 shares of company stock worth $10,564,558 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Progressive Trading Down 0.7%

NYSE PGR opened at $225.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $132.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.29. The Progressive Corporation has a 12 month low of $199.90 and a 12 month high of $292.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $228.50 and a 200-day moving average of $247.76.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by ($0.59). Progressive had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 33.88%. The company had revenue of $21.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Progressive Corporation will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PGR. Wall Street Zen cut Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Progressive from $246.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $261.00 to $232.00 in a report on Friday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $276.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, HSBC set a $259.00 target price on Progressive and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $266.52.

Get Our Latest Report on PGR

About Progressive

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.