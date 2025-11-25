Xtrackers Emerging Markets Carbon Reduction and Climate Improvers ETF (NYSEARCA:EMCR) Trading Up 1.1% – Here’s What Happened

Xtrackers Emerging Markets Carbon Reduction and Climate Improvers ETF (NYSEARCA:EMCR – Get Free Report) rose 1.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $36.13 and last traded at $36.13. Approximately 3,400 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 5,995 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.72.

Xtrackers Emerging Markets Carbon Reduction and Climate Improvers ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.13. The company has a market capitalization of $50.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 0.67.

Get Xtrackers Emerging Markets Carbon Reduction and Climate Improvers ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xtrackers Emerging Markets Carbon Reduction and Climate Improvers ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Xtrackers Emerging Markets Carbon Reduction and Climate Improvers ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xtrackers Emerging Markets Carbon Reduction and Climate Improvers ETF (NYSEARCA:EMCR – Free Report) by 214.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 337,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 230,537 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 28.16% of Xtrackers Emerging Markets Carbon Reduction and Climate Improvers ETF worth $10,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Xtrackers Emerging Markets Carbon Reduction and Climate Improvers ETF

The Xtrackers Emerging Markets Carbon Reduction and Climate Improvers ETF (EMCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap emerging market stocks that are selected based on ESG criteria. Holdings are weighted in tiers, in favor of low carbon intensity EMCR was launched on Dec 6, 2018 and is managed by Xtrackers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Xtrackers Emerging Markets Carbon Reduction and Climate Improvers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xtrackers Emerging Markets Carbon Reduction and Climate Improvers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.