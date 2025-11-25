Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.26, Zacks reports. Woodward had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 16.57%. The business had revenue of $995.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $943.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Woodward updated its FY 2026 guidance to 7.500-8.000 EPS.

Woodward Stock Performance

Shares of WWD stock opened at $261.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Woodward has a 12-month low of $146.82 and a 12-month high of $274.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $255.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.28. The company has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.26.

Get Woodward alerts:

Woodward Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WWD. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Woodward in a report on Tuesday. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Woodward from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $281.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Wolfe Research set a $300.00 target price on Woodward and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Woodward in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Woodward from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $268.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Woodward

Woodward declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 20th that allows the company to repurchase $1.80 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Woodward

In other Woodward news, Director John D. Cohn sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.32, for a total transaction of $427,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 20,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,121,680.16. This represents a 7.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Woodward

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Woodward during the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Woodward by 11.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Woodward by 286.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Woodward during the third quarter worth approximately $230,000. 81.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Woodward Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.