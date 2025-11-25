Wiluna Mining Co. Limited (ASX:WMX) Increases Dividend to $0.00 Per Share

Wiluna Mining Co. Limited (ASX:WMX – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Monday, November 24th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.004 per share on Tuesday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 25.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 16th. This is a 33.3% increase from Wiluna Mining’s previous interim dividend of $0.003.

The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83.

Blackham Resources Limited explores for and develops gold properties in Australia. It holds 100% interests in the Matilda-Wiluna gold operation located in Australia. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

