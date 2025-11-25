Williams-Sonoma, Inc. $WSM Shares Bought by Mufg Securities Americas Inc.

Mufg Securities Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 25.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,725 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Mufg Securities Americas Inc.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WSM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,630,310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,471,152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797,562 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter valued at $85,075,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 740.4% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 591,690 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $96,664,000 after purchasing an additional 521,283 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 38,589.3% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 451,891 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $71,444,000 after buying an additional 450,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 44.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,256,734 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $205,317,000 after purchasing an additional 389,548 shares during the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $181.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Citigroup cut their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $202.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $168.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.00.

Williams-Sonoma Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WSM opened at $174.03 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $191.36 and a 200-day moving average of $183.05. The stock has a market cap of $21.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.56. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a one year low of $130.07 and a one year high of $219.98.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The specialty retailer reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.09. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 54.47% and a net margin of 14.54%.The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Williams-Sonoma has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 17th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 17th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP David Randolph King sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.60, for a total transaction of $3,563,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 98,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,066,816. This represents a 15.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 90,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.17, for a total value of $18,015,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 876,927 shares in the company, valued at $175,534,477.59. This represents a 9.31% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 114,153 shares of company stock valued at $22,901,008 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Williams-Sonoma

(Free Report)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.