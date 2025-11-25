Williams-Sonoma, Inc. $WSM Shares Bought by Mufg Securities Americas Inc.

Mufg Securities Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 25.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,725 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Mufg Securities Americas Inc.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WSM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,630,310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,471,152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797,562 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter valued at $85,075,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 740.4% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 591,690 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $96,664,000 after purchasing an additional 521,283 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 38,589.3% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 451,891 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $71,444,000 after buying an additional 450,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 44.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,256,734 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $205,317,000 after purchasing an additional 389,548 shares during the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $181.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Citigroup cut their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $202.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $168.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.00.
Williams-Sonoma Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:WSM opened at $174.03 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $191.36 and a 200-day moving average of $183.05. The stock has a market cap of $21.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.56. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a one year low of $130.07 and a one year high of $219.98.
Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The specialty retailer reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.09. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 54.47% and a net margin of 14.54%.The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Williams-Sonoma has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current year.
Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 17th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 17th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.04%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, EVP David Randolph King sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.60, for a total transaction of $3,563,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 98,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,066,816. This represents a 15.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 90,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.17, for a total value of $18,015,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 876,927 shares in the company, valued at $175,534,477.59. This represents a 9.31% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 114,153 shares of company stock valued at $22,901,008 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
About Williams-Sonoma
Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.
