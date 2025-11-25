Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Westwood Holdings Group Inc (NYSE:WHG – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.51 and traded as low as $16.01. Westwood Holdings Group shares last traded at $16.3080, with a volume of 6,879 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Westwood Holdings Group in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Westwood Holdings Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.43 million, a PE ratio of 38.83 and a beta of 0.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. Westwood Holdings Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.17%.

In related news, CEO Brian O. Casey sold 6,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $121,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 505,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,106,668. This represents a 1.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Westwood Holdings Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Westwood Holdings Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Westwood Holdings Group by 1,277.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,537 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 6,990 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. 56.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

