Western Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 0.7% of Western Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $11,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.6% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 241,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,999,000 after buying an additional 32,514 shares in the last quarter. Summitry LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.7% in the second quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 8,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% during the second quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 28,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,320,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 0.0%

JPM stock opened at $297.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $811.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $307.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $292.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $202.16 and a 52 week high of $322.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.83 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $47.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.42 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 20.90%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 6th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 6th. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Robin Leopold sold 966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.92, for a total value of $301,314.72. Following the transaction, the insider owned 58,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,240,769.68. This trade represents a 1.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total transaction of $2,830,430.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 82,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,492,753.58. This trade represents a 10.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on JPM shares. Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Dbs Bank raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $326.38.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

