Western Digital Corporation $WDC Shares Sold by TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,395 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 841 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Western Digital by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,209 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 6.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 30,303 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 1.2% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 71,621 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Western Digital by 12.8% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,336 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 0.9% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 154,233 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $6,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

WDC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird set a $180.00 target price on Western Digital in a report on Friday, October 31st. Zacks Research raised Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Western Digital from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.16.

In other news, CEO Irving Tan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.69, for a total value of $3,013,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 645,467 shares in the company, valued at $97,265,422.23. This trade represents a 3.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Vidyadhara K. Gubbi sold 11,343 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.29, for a total value of $1,024,159.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 151,596 shares in the company, valued at $13,687,602.84. This represents a 6.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,696 shares of company stock worth $4,066,517. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDC opened at $150.93 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $132.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.25. Western Digital Corporation has a 1 year low of $28.83 and a 1 year high of $178.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 7th. The data storage provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter. Western Digital had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 24.93%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Western Digital Corporation will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. This is a boost from Western Digital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio is 7.28%.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

