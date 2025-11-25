Welltower Inc. $WELL Stock Holdings Cut by Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 91.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 258,264 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $3,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 14.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,289,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,261,792,000 after buying an additional 2,614,562 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,012,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,303,484,000 after acquiring an additional 723,887 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Welltower by 41.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,923,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,367,226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622,384 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 0.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,467,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,297,263,000 after purchasing an additional 36,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 8,164,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,250,935,000 after purchasing an additional 532,135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WELL opened at $202.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 4.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $179.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.75. Welltower Inc. has a one year low of $123.11 and a one year high of $203.18. The stock has a market cap of $139.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.72, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.92.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 2.71% and a net margin of 9.69%.Welltower’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. Welltower has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.240-5.300 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 11th were paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 10th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 204.14%.

WELL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $182.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Welltower in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. National Bankshares set a $246.00 price target on shares of Welltower in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Loop Capital set a $196.00 price objective on shares of Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a $203.00 target price on shares of Welltower in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.73.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

