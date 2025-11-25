Wells Fargo & Company $WFC Shares Purchased by Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 8,010.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,973,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,949,395 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Wells Fargo & Company worth $158,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter worth $25,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 585.5% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, 1248 Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 1.8%

WFC opened at $84.62 on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $58.42 and a one year high of $88.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.42.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $21.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 17.18%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 29.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WFC. Barclays boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Dbs Bank upgraded Wells Fargo & Company to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Cfra Research raised Wells Fargo & Company to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.57.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

