Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Guardforce AI (GFAI)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Guardforce AI (NASDAQ: GFAI):

11/19/2025 – Guardforce AI had its “sell (e+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/16/2025 – Guardforce AI was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/13/2025 – Guardforce AI had its “sell (e+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/8/2025 – Guardforce AI was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/11/2025 – Guardforce AI was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/8/2025 – Guardforce AI had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

9/27/2025 – Guardforce AI had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

Guardforce AI Co, Limited offers cash solutions and cash handling services in Thailand. The company operates through four segments: Secured Logistics Business, General Security Solutions, Robotics Solution Business, and Information Security Business. Its services include cash-in-transit, vehicles to banks, ATM management, cash center operations, cash processing, coin processing, consolidate cash center, and cheque center services, as well as cash deposit machine solutions, such as cash deposit management and express cash services.

