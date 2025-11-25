Wealth Alliance LLC Sells 5,014 Shares of Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Wealth Alliance LLC cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,764 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5,014 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 0.6% of Wealth Alliance LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 242.9% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $28,000. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 85.7% during the first quarter. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 36.4% in the second quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 251 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $50,000. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 target price (up from $250.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $320.00 target price (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $355.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-one have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.65.

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOGL opened at $318.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.53 and a 12 month high of $319.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $263.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.58. Alphabet had a return on equity of 36.08% and a net margin of 32.23%.The firm had revenue of $102.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.90 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 8th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 8th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is currently 8.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total transaction of $168,036.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 4,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,264,750.96. This trade represents a 11.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.64, for a total transaction of $9,640,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,304,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $683,642,180.16. The trade was a 1.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 225,174 shares of company stock valued at $58,095,223 in the last quarter. 11.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Profile



Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

