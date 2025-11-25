Waterloo Capital L.P. Sells 6,213 Shares of Sysco Corporation $SYY

Waterloo Capital L.P. lessened its position in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 55.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,213 shares during the quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SYY. Facet Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Sysco by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 10,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Sysco by 0.6% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 25,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co of the South boosted its holdings in Sysco by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co of the South now owns 4,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC raised its stake in Sysco by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 6,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SYY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group set a $90.00 price target on Sysco in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Sysco in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Sysco from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Sysco from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sysco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Ronald L. Phillips sold 7,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $595,431.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 41,837 shares in the company, valued at $3,388,797. The trade was a 14.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sysco Stock Performance

Shares of Sysco stock opened at $74.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.48. The firm has a market cap of $35.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.79. Sysco Corporation has a 12 month low of $67.12 and a 12 month high of $83.47.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $21.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.03 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 112.04% and a net margin of 2.21%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Sysco has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.500-4.600 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sysco Corporation will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 2nd. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.91%.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

