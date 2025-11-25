Waterloo Capital L.P. Raises Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ

Waterloo Capital L.P. lifted its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 19.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,805 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 965 shares during the quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Mondelez International by 90.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,017,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,968,811,000 after acquiring an additional 13,755,181 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,951,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,943,170,000 after acquiring an additional 242,695 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at about $866,843,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Mondelez International by 1.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,547,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,327,000 after acquiring an additional 137,604 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,446,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,964,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454,174 shares during the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $56.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $72.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.42. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.95 and a 1 year high of $71.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.62.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 9.38%.The business had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

MDLZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DZ Bank raised shares of Mondelez International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Zacks Research downgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.32.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

