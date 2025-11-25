Waterloo Capital L.P. Raises Position in DoubleLine Mortgage ETF $DMBS

Waterloo Capital L.P. boosted its position in shares of DoubleLine Mortgage ETF (NYSEARCA:DMBS – Free Report) by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,556 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,318 shares during the period. Waterloo Capital L.P. owned 0.06% of DoubleLine Mortgage ETF worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in DoubleLine Mortgage ETF in the second quarter valued at $36,000. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Mortgage ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. SCS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoubleLine Mortgage ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $258,000. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoubleLine Mortgage ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of DoubleLine Mortgage ETF by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 8,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DMBS opened at $49.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.13. DoubleLine Mortgage ETF has a 1-year low of $46.84 and a 1-year high of $50.21.

The Doubleline Etf Trust – Mortgage ETF (DMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of investment grade residential mortgage-backed securities of any maturity. The fund seeks to outperform the Bloomberg US Mortgage-Backed Securities Index DMBS was launched on Mar 31, 2023 and is managed by DoubleLine.

