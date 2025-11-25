Waterloo Capital L.P. Purchases Shares of 1,621 Intercontinental Exchange Inc. $ICE

Waterloo Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 4,050.0% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Stuart Glen Williams sold 939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.04, for a total transaction of $161,545.56. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 16,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,859,992.96. This trade represents a 5.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 150,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total value of $22,962,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,801,705 shares in the company, valued at $275,805,001.40. This trade represents a 7.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 172,980 shares of company stock valued at $26,701,274 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

NYSE ICE opened at $152.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $157.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.82. The firm has a market cap of $87.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.06. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.29 and a fifty-two week high of $189.35.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 23.92%.The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on ICE. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $188.00 to $178.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Barclays set a $183.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $202.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.70.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

