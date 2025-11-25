Waterloo Capital L.P. Purchases 793 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

Waterloo Capital L.P. boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,174 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 793 shares during the quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,364,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,233,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893,401 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 2.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,207,662 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,231,548,000 after purchasing an additional 727,515 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 314.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,703,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,647,484,000 after buying an additional 11,156,382 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 13,755,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,541,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at $620,415,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In other news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.86, for a total value of $3,524,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 107,193 shares in the company, valued at $13,491,310.98. This trade represents a 20.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah H. Telman sold 53,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.85, for a total value of $6,590,411.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 43,676 shares in the company, valued at $5,365,596.60. This trade represents a 55.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 125,146 shares of company stock valued at $15,148,441 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 1.1%

GILD stock opened at $125.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $118.73 and a 200-day moving average of $113.94. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.57 and a fifty-two week high of $128.70. The company has a market capitalization of $155.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.42 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.86% and a return on equity of 50.99%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.050-8.250 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GILD shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Mizuho lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.65.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

