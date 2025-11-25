Waterloo Capital L.P. Has $500,000 Stock Position in Nucor Corporation $NUE

Waterloo Capital L.P. raised its holdings in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 19.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IMA Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Nucor by 51.4% in the second quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. now owns 221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 53.8% in the second quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 209.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Nucor

In other Nucor news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 9,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.28, for a total transaction of $1,367,873.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 73,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,143,436.08. This represents a 10.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John J. Hollatz sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.88, for a total value of $1,049,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 96,550 shares in the company, valued at $14,470,914. This represents a 6.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 18,045 shares of company stock worth $2,720,628 over the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NUE has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. UBS Group increased their price target on Nucor from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Wall Street Zen raised Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Nucor from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nucor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.20.

Nucor Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:NUE opened at $153.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.80. Nucor Corporation has a 12-month low of $97.59 and a 12-month high of $158.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.27 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 5.18%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. Nucor has set its Q4 2025 guidance at -2.630 EPS. Analysts predict that Nucor Corporation will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.90%.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

