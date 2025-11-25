Waterloo Capital L.P. Has $437,000 Stock Holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. $HST

Waterloo Capital L.P. cut its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 74.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,904 shares during the period. Waterloo Capital L.P.’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HST. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 41.9% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 8,968 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 28.4% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 5,324 shares in the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 289,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,133,000 after buying an additional 20,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 11.0% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 336,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,778,000 after acquiring an additional 33,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.38.

Host Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HST opened at $17.33 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.36. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.22 and a twelve month high of $19.36. The company has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Host Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.030-2.030 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 76.19%.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil, and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

