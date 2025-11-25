Waterloo Capital L.P. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Core 30/70 Conservative Allocation ETF $AOK

Waterloo Capital L.P. lifted its position in iShares Core 30/70 Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,664 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Core 30/70 Conservative Allocation ETF worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IMA Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in iShares Core 30/70 Conservative Allocation ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core 30/70 Conservative Allocation ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 9,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 30/70 Conservative Allocation ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core 30/70 Conservative Allocation ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core 30/70 Conservative Allocation ETF in the second quarter worth $230,000.

iShares Core 30/70 Conservative Allocation ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AOK opened at $40.27 on Tuesday. iShares Core 30/70 Conservative Allocation ETF has a 1 year low of $35.79 and a 1 year high of $40.83. The company has a market capitalization of $686.60 million, a PE ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.36.

About iShares Core 30/70 Conservative Allocation ETF

iShares Conservative Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Conservative Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Conservative Index (the Conservative Allocation Index). The Conservative Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a conservative risk profile.

