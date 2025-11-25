Waterloo Capital L.P. Acquires New Shares in KLA Corporation $KLAC

Waterloo Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eley Financial Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 0.8% in the second quarter. Eley Financial Management Inc now owns 2,004 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in KLA during the second quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd increased its holdings in KLA by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 59,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,858,000 after acquiring an additional 5,642 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in KLA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $292,000. Finally, Invenio Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in KLA by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invenio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

KLAC opened at $1,136.73 on Tuesday. KLA Corporation has a 12 month low of $551.33 and a 12 month high of $1,284.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,122.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $960.38. The company has a market cap of $149.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.52.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $8.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.47 by $0.34. KLA had a return on equity of 113.10% and a net margin of 33.83%.The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.33 EPS. KLA’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. KLA has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 7.920-9.480 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that KLA Corporation will post 31.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. KLA’s payout ratio is presently 23.86%.

In other news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 13,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $881.50, for a total transaction of $12,090,654.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 27,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,128,418. This represents a 33.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 10,803 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,203.10, for a total transaction of $12,997,089.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 81,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,704,954.10. This represents a 11.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on KLA from $1,060.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Barclays upped their target price on KLA from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Argus set a $1,400.00 price objective on KLA in a report on Friday, October 31st. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of KLA from $1,000.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,241.50.

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

