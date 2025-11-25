Voyager Token Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $620.27 Thousand (VGX)

Voyager Token (VGX) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 25th. One Voyager Token token can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Voyager Token has traded down 8.7% against the US dollar. Voyager Token has a market cap of $620.27 thousand and $588.12 thousand worth of Voyager Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87,599.29 or 1.00110361 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
Voyager Token Token Profile
Voyager Token launched on June 28th, 2017. Voyager Token’s total supply is 916,531,620 tokens and its circulating supply is 706,390,335 tokens. Voyager Token’s official Twitter account is @vgxfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Voyager Token is www.vgxfoundation.com. The Reddit community for Voyager Token is https://reddit.com/r/investvoyager.
Buying and Selling Voyager Token
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Voyager Token directly using U.S. dollars.
