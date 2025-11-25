Vestor Capital LLC Trims Position in Xcel Energy Inc. $XEL

Vestor Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 78.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,735 shares during the quarter. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 202.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Xcel Energy Stock Up 0.7%

NASDAQ XEL opened at $80.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Xcel Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.58 and a fifty-two week high of $83.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.70. The stock has a market cap of $47.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.08). Xcel Energy had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on XEL shares. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Xcel Energy in a report on Thursday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Xcel Energy from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.14.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.