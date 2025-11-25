Vestor Capital LLC Sells 16,136 Shares of U.S. Bancorp $USB

Vestor Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 94.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,136 shares during the quarter. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 446.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 846.5% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

USB stock opened at $47.83 on Tuesday. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $35.18 and a 1 year high of $53.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.53 and its 200-day moving average is $46.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.11. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 16.89%.The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 47.60%.

USB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Monday, October 20th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.45.

In related news, EVP James L. Chosy sold 26,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.86, for a total value of $1,260,955.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 226,375 shares in the company, valued at $10,607,932.50. This represents a 10.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Andrew Cecere sold 140,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total transaction of $6,508,221.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 1,360,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,041,584.76. The trade was a 9.36% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

