Vestor Capital LLC Sells 121,796 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF $VNQ

Vestor Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 99.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 121,796 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VNQ. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $585,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 179.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 77,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,867,000 after acquiring an additional 49,516 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 365.3% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 94,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,413,000 after acquiring an additional 5,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 11,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $89.81 on Tuesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $76.92 and a 1 year high of $99.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.88 billion, a PE ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $90.43 and its 200 day moving average is $90.19.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

