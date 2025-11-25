Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated $VRTX Shares Purchased by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,912 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $982,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 77.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,615 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,411,000 after acquiring an additional 15,131 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 180,236 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,241,000 after purchasing an additional 11,381 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 13.8% during the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,874 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 180.3% during the second quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 970 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of VRTX opened at $424.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $107.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $412.01 and its 200-day moving average is $424.96. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $362.50 and a 12 month high of $519.68.

Insider Activity

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.58 by $0.22. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.91% and a net margin of 31.86%.The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 53,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.72, for a total value of $23,624,354.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 24,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,588,738.72. This trade represents a 69.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Truist Financial set a $490.00 target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets set a $530.00 price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $491.95.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

