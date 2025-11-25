Verity & Verity LLC Sells 3,167 Shares of MetLife, Inc. $MET

Verity & Verity LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 239,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,167 shares during the period. MetLife makes up 1.7% of Verity & Verity LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $19,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MET. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 7,942.1% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 56,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,514,000 after buying an additional 55,436 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in MetLife by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 520,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,878,000 after acquiring an additional 18,253 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in MetLife by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 40,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 5.1% in the second quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 8.3% during the second quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 11,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $75.89 on Tuesday. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.21 and a 52-week high of $89.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $50.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.88.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.07. MetLife had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The company had revenue of $17.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 4th will be given a $0.5675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 4th. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 42.75%.

MET has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on MetLife from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on MetLife from $96.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on MetLife from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of MetLife from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

