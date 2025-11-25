Verity & Verity LLC Purchases New Shares in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF $PPH

Verity & Verity LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 131,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,551,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF during the second quarter worth about $287,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 2,852.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 255,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,503,000 after buying an additional 247,171 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,587,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $811,000.

NASDAQ PPH opened at $102.46 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.50. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 0.54. VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF has a one year low of $77.67 and a one year high of $100.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were paid a $0.3931 dividend. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st.

The VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (PPH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Pharmaceutical 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest global pharmaceutical firms. PPH was launched on Feb 1, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

