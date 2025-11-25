Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $49.37 and last traded at $49.1350, with a volume of 159240 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VCYT shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 16th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Veracyte from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Veracyte from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Veracyte has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.38.

Get Veracyte alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Veracyte

Veracyte Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.89. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.46 and a beta of 2.16.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.19. Veracyte had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $131.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Veracyte has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Veracyte, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veracyte

In other Veracyte news, Director Karin Eastham sold 9,674 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $387,153.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 13,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,431.08. This trade represents a 41.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Phillip G. Febbo sold 8,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $300,730.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 92,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,329,724.82. This represents a 8.28% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 94,635 shares of company stock valued at $3,913,604. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Veracyte

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Veracyte in the second quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Veracyte in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Veracyte by 289.9% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Veracyte during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Veracyte during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000.

Veracyte Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Veracyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veracyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.