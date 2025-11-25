Ventas, Inc. $VTR Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,597,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 331,477 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.23% of Ventas worth $353,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTR. Stevens Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Ventas by 108.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 8,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 4,407 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Ventas by 3.5% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 880,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,606,000 after purchasing an additional 29,944 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ventas during the second quarter worth approximately $161,000. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. now owns 10,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 2,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,267,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,037,000 after buying an additional 20,647 shares during the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Ventas

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 41,294 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total value of $3,262,638.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,145,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,521,361.95. The trade was a 3.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter J. Bulgarelli sold 2,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $178,498.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 106,488 shares in the company, valued at $8,527,559.04. The trade was a 2.05% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 698,912 shares of company stock worth $51,454,499 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ventas from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Ventas from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ventas from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Ventas from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Ventas from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ventas presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.36.

Ventas Trading Down 0.6%

NYSE:VTR opened at $78.78 on Tuesday. Ventas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.68 and a 12-month high of $80.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.87. The firm has a market cap of $37.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.50, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.88.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Ventas had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 2.10%. Ventas’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Ventas has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.450-3.480 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Ventas Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 369.23%.

Ventas Profile

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

