Vaulta Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $323.83 Million (A)

Vaulta (A) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 25th. Vaulta has a market capitalization of $323.83 million and $27.24 million worth of Vaulta was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Vaulta has traded down 13% against the US dollar. One Vaulta coin can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000237 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87,599.29 or 1.00110361 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Vaulta launched on May 11th, 2025. Vaulta’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,562,570,047 coins. The Reddit community for Vaulta is https://reddit.com/r/vaulta and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vaulta’s official website is www.vaulta.com. The official message board for Vaulta is www.vaulta.com/resources. Vaulta’s official Twitter account is @vaulta_.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vaulta (A) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025. Vaulta has a current supply of 2,100,000,000 with 1,605,719,328.6547 in circulation. The last known price of Vaulta is 0.21163822 USD and is up 0.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 186 active market(s) with $26,891,365.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.vaulta.com.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vaulta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vaulta should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vaulta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

