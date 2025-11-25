Vanguard Value ETF $VTV Shares Bought by One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC

One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,509 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 4.3% of One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $15,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 54,080,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,238,953,000 after buying an additional 222,265 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,792,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,674,798,000 after acquiring an additional 578,461 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,683,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,848,259,000 after acquiring an additional 531,068 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 7,683,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,288,000 after acquiring an additional 70,549 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 6,541,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,112,000 after purchasing an additional 42,087 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $185.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $186.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.25. The firm has a market cap of $148.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $150.43 and a 1 year high of $189.97.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

