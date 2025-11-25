Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO Shares Sold by Manchester Capital Management LLC

Manchester Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,899 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 3.1% of Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $23,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VOO. FourThought Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 31,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,654,000 after buying an additional 2,477 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 69,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,595,000 after buying an additional 2,436 shares during the period. Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 488.8% during the second quarter. Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southeast Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors LLC now owns 45,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,717,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $614.94 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $442.80 and a one year high of $634.13. The firm has a market cap of $765.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $615.55 and its 200-day moving average is $585.91.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

