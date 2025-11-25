Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF $VBK Shares Purchased by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 24.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,653 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,283 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.08% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $14,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 1,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

VBK stock opened at $293.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $299.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $286.43. The firm has a market cap of $20.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $214.77 and a 1 year high of $310.81.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

