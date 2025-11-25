Vanguard Extended Market ETF $VXF is SlateStone Wealth LLC’s 8th Largest Position

SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,254 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,813 shares during the period. Vanguard Extended Market ETF comprises about 1.9% of SlateStone Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. SlateStone Wealth LLC owned about 0.09% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $20,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VXF. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 85.9% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 4,052 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 4,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 178.7% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 38,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,473,000 after purchasing an additional 24,867 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of VXF stock opened at $203.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.18. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12-month low of $146.68 and a 12-month high of $216.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $209.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.84.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.