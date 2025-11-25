Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG Stake Cut by FreeGulliver LLC

FreeGulliver LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 75.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,728 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of FreeGulliver LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. FreeGulliver LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,171,000. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 22.3% in the second quarter. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Accredited Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,854,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 22,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,582,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VIG stock opened at $216.96 on Tuesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $169.32 and a 1 year high of $220.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $216.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

